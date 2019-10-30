CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Seized Set: Juelz Santana Loses $650K Condo To Foreclosure

There it go.

Source: Hot 97’s Summerjam 2017 at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey Featuring: Juelz Santana Where: East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States When: 11 Jun 2017 Credit: WENN.com Uploaded By Godspeed

The last couple of years have probably been the toughest years in Juelz Santana’s Rap career. One of his properties has been taken while he is behind bars.

Bossip is reporting that the Harlem native recently suffered yet another blow to his star status. The report states that Wells Fargo Bank sued him back in February for lack of payments on his $650,000 New Jersey condominium. It appears he purchased the 2,500 square foot space in 2005 with a monthly mortgage of $3,754. According to the paperwork he hasn’t made good on the payments since July of 2018.

Naturally a local New Jersey court declared a foreclosure judgment against the man born LaRon James citing that the building will be sold at auction in an effort to recoup the original selling price. Luckily for his family this is not the where his wife Kimbella Vanderhee and their three children lived. It is unclear if anyone was residing there at the time of the judgement.

In 2018 the “There It Go” rapper got infamously busted with a firearm and pills while at Newark Airport. He was sentenced 27 months and with an additional year of supervised release. This financial setback is ironic as his Diplomats cohort Jim Jones also lost a home due to non-payment back in September.

Photo: WENN.com

Seized Set: Juelz Santana Loses $650K Condo To Foreclosure  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
‘Game Of Thones’ Spin-Off ‘House of the Dragon’…
 12 hours ago
10.31.19
Blue Meth Ft. Method Man “Winnebago,” A$AP Ferg…
 15 hours ago
10.31.19
R. Kelly Skips Court Appearance Because of Infected…
 16 hours ago
10.31.19
N.O.R.E Dubs ‘Jesus Is King’ Trash, Calls Out…
 16 hours ago
10.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close