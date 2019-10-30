Former pediatrician charged with dealing drugs

A former pediatrician who lives in southeastern Indiana is accused of dealing drugs.

Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens announced Wednesday she filed multiple charges on a Chad Alan Hargrove, 33.

He is a medical school graduate and previously a pediatrician in Illinois, she said in a Facebook post.

He is charged with two counts of Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance as a Level 2 Felony, two counts of Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance as a Level 5 Felony with enhancing circumstances and Possession of Methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances as a Level 5 Felony.

The charges are the result of a joint investigation by the Dearborn County Special Crimes Unit and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Deddens said in a Facebook post, she was “grateful for the catch.”

“United States Postal Inspectors receive extensive training and education in identifying packages that could contain illegal items, including drugs, and we are certainly thankful for that training and diligence,” she wrote.

Postal Inspectors contacted Dearborn County law enforcement regarding a package addressed to a residence in the 19000 block of Lakeview Drive in Hidden Valley that was mailed from a known drug source area in Oregon, according to Deddens.

Upon further investigation, the Inspector pulled the package for further review and asked for a narcotics canine.

After a narcotics canine indicated positively of the presence of drugs, the Inspector obtained a federal search warrant and executed for the contents of the package. Inside, the Inspector found about 900 milliliters of hash oil.

An address search determined it was Hargrove’s.

After he accepted the package on Oct. 21, a search warrant was obtained for the residence, she said.

Dearborn County Special Crimes Unit Detectives and Postal Inspectors found multiple illegal items, according to the prosecutor.

They discovered a large number of empty vape pens, approximately 3,420 grams of “dabs” (a highly concentrated marijuana extract), ecstasy, Psilocybin (psychedelic) mushrooms, multiple strips of hallucinogenic drugs commonly known as LSD, methamphetamine, numerous loaded firearms and cash, as well as various items used in the manufacture and distribution of THC and other drugs, including vaping cartridges and empty pill capsules, she said.

“Through the investigative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies in two states, we were able to find and confiscate a large number of illegal drugs at this home.” Deddens wrote on Facebook. “Thanks to this excellent work, we have prevented further harm to the community by keeping these drugs off our streets.”

