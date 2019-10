Rip to John Witherspoon best known for his roles in ‘Friday,’ ‘The Wayans Bros.’ and the voice of ‘Grandad’ on ‘The Boondocks’ has passed away at the age of 77…

Here’s me and John inside the RNB Cincy studios.

John Witherspoon: See His Last Interview In Cincinnati With Donjuanfasho [VIDEO] was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 8 hours ago

