Missy Elliott Recreates Her 1st Album Cover!

Missy Recreated Her Supa Dupa Fly Album Cover!

Source: WENN / WENN

We just love us some Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott! For Halloween, she decided to give her fans a gift and recreate her very first album cover from 22 years ago. She did a great job.

She captioned the photo, “WOW🤩😱 This Halloween I decided to RECREATE my 1st album cover from 22 YEARS AGO one of these pictures I took ONLY 3 DAYS AGO the other was 22 YEARS AGO CAN YALL TELL THE DIFFERENCE??👇🏾

Missy Elliott Recreates Her 1st Album Cover!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

