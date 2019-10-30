CLOSE
The Wilson Might Have Won Halloween With This One!

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016 / Getty

The Wilson’s are definitely in the Halloween spirit! The couple set the internet on fire when they paid homage to The Jackson’s and The Carter’s. First, they dressed up their super cute kids as Randy and Janet Jackson from ‘The Jackson Family Variety Show.’

Check out  Future Zahir, 5; and Sienna Princess, 2 below:

As if that wasn’t dope enough, The Wilson’s paid homage to Jay Z and Beyonce by recreating their album cover for the song, ‘Ape S**t.’ Instead of using the famed Mona Lisa in the background pic, they chose Barack and Michelle Obama.

***Explicit Language*** 

 

 

 

