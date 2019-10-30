Obama Criticizes Cancel Culture: ‘Casting Stones’ Is ‘Not Activism’

Continue reading 5 Things We Learned From Kanye’s Easter Sunday Service

5 Things We Learned From Kanye’s Easter Sunday Service

[caption id="attachment_3851318" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] For a few months now, Kanye West has been providing a semi-public glimpse into his creative process by way of Sunday Service, his weekly religious-inspired gospel celebration of all things music. On Sunday, he brought Sunday Service his talents to Coachella for Easter, inviting a modest crowd of fans, celebrities and revelers alike to see what the big deal was about his latest musical endeavor. [caption id="attachment_3851347" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] In classic Kanye enigmatic form, Easter's entire Sunday Service was also live streamed to only provide online viewers with the vantage point of looking through a peephole. https://twitter.com/sdpilgrim/status/1120030778086305792 But those actually in attendance got an unadulterated view of Kanye performing updated renditions of a handful of his signature hit songs, including "All Falls Down." https://twitter.com/BrennanRusso/status/1120063988031557632 That may or may not be one of Kanye's metaphors that could possibly be a hint as to what's next for the rapper who not-too-long-ago was cozying up to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. This recent run of Sunday Service shows seems to have caused some folks to come down with a convenient case of amnesia, forgetting that Kanye was readily embracing the president's hate because the rapper has been spreading his own brand of love through his music on Sunday. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GaEPfe2EHg And, according to the response across social media as well as other news reports, Kanye (even though he showed up extra late to his own show) didn't disappoint his fans in this week's installment of Sunday Service. If you didn't get a chance to see it, here are five things we learned. [caption id="attachment_3851348" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] 1. Kanye has a new song Kim Kardashian's husband during the Easter Sunday Service debuted a new track that was apparently called "Water." It features singer Ty Dolla Sign and was greeted warmly by the thousands in attendance. Kanye is known for his maniacal obsession with delivering a perfect product, so it was unclear when or if the song will be made available for public consumption, or if it will get a complete makeover. Until then, this will have to tide his fans over. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_HJerSe-YA 2. He could have a new album on the way By teasing the new song, conventional wisdom would suggest an album was on the way. He's been hinting at an album called "Yandhi" since at least last October. A new album would be Kanye's first since last May when he released his "Ye," which got a lukewarm greeting from critics during what wasn't the best year, socially, personally and professionally. Kanye's record label Def Jam tweeted about his new song on Sunday, adding to the speculation he was getting ready to drop a new album. https://twitter.com/defjam/status/1120024202931781634 3. Kanye's Sunday Service merchandise is ridiculously expensive If the pricetags associated with his Sunday Service merchandise was any indication, the rapper who not so long ago complained of being broke was apparently looking to add a few more zeroes to his bank accounts. Kanye's foray into fashion has officially been extended to include his music, which, of course, means that he was selling pairs of plainly designed "Jesus Walks" socks for a cool $50 each. Want a sweatshirt? It'll set you back a cool $225. https://twitter.com/yarinht/status/1119970339260370947 https://twitter.com/JHWreporter/status/1119982073345761280 4. "it wasn't very churchy" Despite its name, Sunday Service wasn't as religious as it may suggest, according to some fans who attended the Easter show. Yes, Kanye performed "Jesus Walks" and he shared an emotional moment on stage with DMX, who is known to recite biblical verses on stage. https://twitter.com/Genius/status/1120029867968430080 According to the Hollywood Reporter, "some fans said 'it wasn't very churchy' and 'I paid $500 for church.'" 5. Kanye brought some big names with him to his Easter Sunday Service.