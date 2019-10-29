NCAA Officially Allowing Student-Athletes To Get Paid!!!!

History has been made today! The NCAA has made some epic changes to the energy of collegiate sports!

NCAA officials have announced that college athletes will be able to benefit financially for any use of their name, image, and likeness, which is already true for one of the largest states in the US.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The decision will add rules that will allow student-athletes to acquire agents, get endorsements, and much more. This monumental moment was advocated by former college athletes who turned pro for months before the decision.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

An NCAA official stated the decision will also “help further support collegiate athletics.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” Michael Drake, the President of Ohio State University, who reportedly chaired a task force that investigated the idea of the new law, shared in a statement. “Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education. This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

This announcement comes one month after California allowed their student-athletes to be compensated for their likeness. The new California law will take effect in 2023. This will make it possible for private and public school college athletes to obtain sneaker endorsements, sports drink deals, and more.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“As a national governing body, the NCAA is uniquely positioned to modify its rules to ensure fairness and a level playing field for student-athletes,” President of the NCAA Mark Emmert explained. “The board’s action today creates a path to enhance opportunities for student-athletes while ensuring they compete against students and not professionals.”

