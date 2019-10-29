Cardi B may be famous, but to her one year old baby, Kulture, she’s just mom. The Bronx born beauty was out and about celebrating Halloween with Star Brim and baby Kulture for Powerhouse. Cardi B was dressed up like a sexy nurse. Star Brim and Kulture were just themselves.

Video was caught of Star Brim holding baby Kulture and then Cardi B coming over to try and smooth Kulture’s baby hairs with a toothbrush. The baby wasn’t having it! In the video, Star Brims says to Cardi B, “This is your hobby? Let me see.” Cardi B replies, “My hobby is this” and proceeds to try and fix Kulture’s edges. Star Brim says, “The baby hairs.” She says “I don’t have baby hairs, so…” Star laughs and says, “Yes you dooo!” As Kulture is dodging the toothbrush, Cardi continues, “I swear to God, I have a big f*cking forehead. My forehead is like…a f*cking alien emoji.” Star Brim laughs at Kulture dodging Cardi B and says, “She doesn’t want you doing this.” Cardi B agrees and says, “She don’t, but, it is what it is sis.” Star Brim compliments Kulture and says, “Your edges are fleeky!”

Kulture is learning early that beauty is pain and like every Black child, isn’t trying to have her hair done. It’s so great to see Cardi in mom mode and that she has ensured that Kulture can come to some of her events and shows.

Beauties, are you tender headed? Do your babies like getting their hair done? Sound off in the comment section.

Baby Kulture Doesn’t Like Her Baby Hairs Slicked And I Feel Seen was originally published on hellobeautiful.com