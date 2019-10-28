If you ask any makeup lover, there is nothing more embarrassing than lipstick bleeding. While some lipstick colors may have to be reapplied throughout the day or may not dry down matte for an even finish, lipstick bleeding is the worse makeup feat to deal with.

Not only does the pigment land everywhere including your lips, it always seems to start bleeding at the worst time. Maybe you’re on a date, working at the office or attending a concert, lipstick bleeding can without a doubt mess up your makeup look.

While there are plenty of lipstick brands that claim to prevent your lippies from bleeding or smudging , there are some things you can do on your end to keep your pigment in place on your pout. Keep reading to learn a few tips to prevent your lipstick from bleeding.

Use A Lip Primer

Just like how we use a makeup primer for our eyes and face, our lips can use the same treatment. A lip primer will give your lips a smooth, even base for your lip color to sit. As a plus, it also helps to keep your lips hydrated. No chapped lips here!

Always Use A Lip Liner

Lip liners come in major clutch for making your lip color stay put. Its rich texture works as a barrier to lock your lipstick in place without the fear of runny product beneath your lips.

Pick A Longwear Formula

While we all love to experiment with different lip finishes, that may be the reason why some of your lipstick looks may bleed. Wet lipsticks have the reputation of bleeding easier whereas lipsticks and lip stains have a long color payoff.

Blot Your Lips

When all else fails, you can always go back to the basics with this old school beauty trick: blotting with tissues. After you apply your desired pigment of choice, blot your lips to remove excess product to prevent the chance of lipstick bleeding.

What say you beauties? Have you ever dealt with lipstick bleeding? What tips have you used to keep your lip color in place? Sound off in the comments below!

How To Prevent Lipstick From Bleeding? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com