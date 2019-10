This looks like a repeating story the Bengals lose again. This time to the Rams by the score of 24 to 10.

This makes the team 0 and 8. Hopefully, they can come back off of a bye an get a win.

Cincinnati: Bengals Take Another L Now 0-8 was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 9 hours ago

