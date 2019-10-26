Last night, off-duty Franklin County Sheriff deputy, Jim Church, was shot in the face while driving home. Thankfully he is in stable condition after the terrible incident.

The shooting occurred just after 11:03 p.m. Church, 47, was driving along East North Broadway and Eisenhouser Road after getting his dog groomed when the suspect fired multiple shots into the deputies vehicle, police said.

The suspect allegedly got mad about Church’s driving and fired five shots into the deputy’s personal vehicle with one round striking him in the right cheek, according to a police report.

Church was taken to Riverside Hospital.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin released the following statement on Saturday:

“I am happy to say that he is doing well and looking forward to going home, soon. Please keep deputy Church and his entire family in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to heal. Also, I want to thank the officers and detectives from the Columbus Division of Police for the quick response and how they are handling this incident.”

Apparently, the suspect has not been caught at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Stubblefield #2259 at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

Source: NBC4i

Off-Duty Ohio Deputy Shot In Face While Driving Home! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted October 26, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: