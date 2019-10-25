CLOSE
Cincinnati: Should Cincinnati Lower The Voting Age???

Do you think Cincinnati should lower the voting age to 16 years old?

Looks like thats what  City Councilmember P.G. Sittenfeld is trying to look and it looks like some students agree.

Via: Wkrc

You turn 16 and get your driver’s license and maybe your first job, but what about casting a ballot? Cincinnati City Councilmember P.G. Sittenfeld is looking into allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote.

Several University of Cincinnati students agree: They think 16 or 17 is too young to cast a ballot.

Cincinnati: Should Cincinnati Lower The Voting Age???  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Photos
