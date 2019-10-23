Cincinnati: Could Drop Drug Testing For Marijuana For City Jobs

Cincinnati could be next in changing the policies when it comes to drug testing when getting a job.

The city of Cincinnati’s hiring policies surrounding marijuana may soon look very different. Some councilmembers are working on legislation that would treat marijuana use like alcohol use.

The push behind the potential change stems from one Cincinnati man’s idea and missed opportunities.

