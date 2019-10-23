Lizzo Responds to Claims That She Hijacked ‘Truth Hurts’ From Producer: “That Song is My Life!”

Lizzo responded to claims Wednesday that she plagiarized her #1 single “Truth Hurts.”

She posted screenshots on Twitter explaining how the song came out and the extent of her relationship with producer and songwriter Justin Raisen. Raisen said Lizzo is unfairly taking credit for its opening line when he wrote the line as a part of another song two years ago.

“The men who now claim a piece of ‘Truth Hurts’ did not help me write any part of the song,” the singer said. “The song is my life and its words are my truth.”

In an Instagram post last week,, Raisen claimed that he and his brother, Jeremiah Raisen, were part of a collaborative studio session with Lizzo and fellow songwriters Jesse Saint John and Yves Rothman, which took place back in April 2017.

“Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this,” he added. “The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she’d understand.”

Raisen then went on to state that they reached out to Lizzo privately to resolve the issue but was dismissed forcing them to go public.

“After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out,” Raisen continued. “We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shut down every time.”

Raisen said he wanted to share a portion of the requested 5% with the creator of the meme that inspired Lizzo to pen the song in the first place.

In February of 2018, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, was accused of stealing the lyric from British singer Mina Lioness, who claims that Lizzo stole the line from her viral tweet.

“Now everyone believes those were your words, when in fact they were mine. My creativity, my wit and my comedy.” Lioness tweeted.

Lizzo responded to Lioness’s complaint at the time, noting that she had never seen the viral tweet.

“I’ve never seen ur viral tweet but I’m glad it exists,” she tweeted.

Well, Lizzo seemingly changed her tune as she said she’s now “sharing her success” with Lioness.

You can read Lizzo’s full statement below.

