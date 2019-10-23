London on The Track Apologizes to Summer Walker on Stage!

As you know, Summer Walker recently publicly announced her and London on The Track’s breakup, but things took a turn quickly.
Yesterday in London at Summer Walkers sold out show, London on The Track came on stage with a big stuffed unicorn, gave her a kiss and apologized.
He walked off stage and said give it up fro the queen of R&B.
It’s safe to assume they are back together.
