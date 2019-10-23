Diddy’s Sons were in a Car Accident

Diddy’s alleged ex-girlfriend, Lori Harvey was in a car accident a few days ago and unfortunately Diddy’s sons, Quincy and Christian Combs were also in a car accident just yesterday. Thankfully there were no fatalities nor serious injuries.

The crash involving a woman happened Monday evening on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles after Quincy and Christian left Diddy’s home.

A witnesses at the scene says that Christian left the scene in a black Range Rover with Diddy’s bodyguards while Quincy stayed behind as he was the one driving.

Quincy talked with with the woman who was involved in the crash and exchanged all information with her.

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 22 hours ago

