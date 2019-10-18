CLOSE
Yung Miami Welcomes Baby Summer!

white out 2018 city girls yung miami

Source: @stretchd_34 / @stretchd_34 z1079

Just a week after the the news broke that The City Girls’ JT was freed from prison. The two have more to celebrate as they welcome the newest city girl, Summer Miami.

Yung Miami took to social media to share the news that she welcomed her first daughter, Summer. She posted a photo from the hospital with the caption, “Summer Miami 💕So happy & blessed.”

This is Yung Miami’s second child and first with producer Southside of 808 Mafia.

Yung Miami Welcomes Baby Summer!  was originally published on hot963.com

