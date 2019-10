Human remains found in Elm Wood have been Identified.

The human remains found in Elmwood Place Tuesday have been identified, according to police.

The remains found on Prosser Avenue have been identified as 34-year-old Jeffery Miller of Greenwich, Ohio. It’s not known how he died, but police said foul play is not suspected.

