Tyga Inks Multi-Million Dollar Deal

Tyga had the greatest comeback of 2019!

Tyga continues to demonstrate why he truly had the greatest comeback of 2019 as we learned on Wednesday that the previous Young Money artist has landed a multi-million dollar deal Columbia Records.

Following his aftermath with Cash Money/Universal, Tyga took the independent course and dropped hit records like “Taste” including Offset and “Dip” highlighting Nicki Minaj. His independent achievement caught Columbia’s eye and now the rapper is marking an arrangement with a new profound set of skills to go with the game.

“The independent thing taught me a lot. It’s like I already know the ropes,” Tyga told Variety. Tyga is planning to take what he gained from the solo grind and do it on a bigger scale with the multi-million-dollar support of Columbia.

Had it not been for Tyga’s yearning, the breakdown of his association with Cash Money could’ve been the end for the “Make it Nasty” rapper. Tyga once asserted on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club that he had never gotten a check from Young Money.

Rather than proceeding with what would’ve been a long legitimate battle to get what he believed he was owed, Tyga just requested his opportunity from the name and it ended up being a decent choice. All through his Young Money issues, Tyga has kept up a solid association with his previous chief, Lil Wayne, who he paid reverence to in his video for “Lightskin Lil Wayne.”

We’ll be following reports on Tyga’s new mark circumstance including a future collection and visit dates.