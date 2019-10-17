CLOSE
Teyana Taylor Announces Album Release Date

Petunia… ARE YOU READY? 

Teyana Taylor lowkey dropped a bombshell on Twitter Tuesday pronouncing she’s dropping her new album on December 6. Taylor dropped this news reacting to a fan’s image about an absence of new music from the G.O.O.D. Music artist.

Teyana Taylor’s most recent single “How You Want It” highlighting King Combs charted on Billboard coming in at #28 on the R&B/Hip-Hop graphs. The “Rose in Harlem” entertainer is likewise as yet riding the flood of her album, K.T.S.E., a long-anticipated task altogether created by Kanye West.

Taylor likewise teased a collab in progress with Kehlani that is relied upon to be on the as of now untitled collection. Taylor told fans via web-based networking media that they’re shooting a video for the track on Friday.

 

😩😩😩😂😂😂😂😂 fuck you ahkayyy?!!! Lol my album dropping dec.6th! I promise 🙄😂😂😂😂😂😂🙌🏾 https://twitter.com/ktsesis/status/1183891274874511361 

Shantil.@KTSEsis

* Me trying to figure out when I’m getting new music from @TEYANATAYLOR *

Embedded video

Teyana Taylor Announces Album Release Date  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

