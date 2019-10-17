Future Requests Judge To Toss Paternity Case

SHE BELONGS TO THE STREETS! At least that’s what Future says.

Eliza Seraphin has been exposing rapper Future for dismissing her youngster that he purportedly fathered. Yet, the rapper demands that the child isn’t his.

The Atlanta rapper indicted Eliza to court with the intention to issue a gag order so that she can stop defaming him on social media. They recently had a disagreement on Instagram after she gave her little girl his last name. Atlanta rapper, Big Bank DTE, saw a clasp of Hendrxx in the studio working on new music. In the review, he murmured, “I don’t know her name but she had my child.”