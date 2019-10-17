CLOSE
Queen Latifah Will Receive Black Culture Award From Harvard

Harvard University will recognize Queen Latifah, this year, for her contributions to black history and culture by bestowing her with the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal. The award is named after the first black student to earn a doctorate from Harvard in 1895, who later became a renowned writer, scholar, editor and civil rights activist. Harvard University’s Hutchins Center for African & African American Research declares the award “Harvard’s highest honour in the field of African and African American studies.” This year, the award will be given to Queen Latifah and six others on October 22.

