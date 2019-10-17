The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees for the 2020 class on Tuesday.

As usual the group is a mix of various genres which is sure to stir debate.

The nominees are:

Pat Benatar

Dave Matthews Band

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Judas Priest

Kraftwerk

MC5

Motörhead

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Todd Rundgren

Soundgarden

T.Rex

Thin Lizzy

To be eligible, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.