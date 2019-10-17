CLOSE
The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees for the 2020 class on Tuesday.

As usual the group is a mix of various genres which is sure to stir debate.
The nominees are:
  • Pat Benatar
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Depeche Mode
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Whitney Houston
  • Judas Priest
  • Kraftwerk
  • MC5
  • Motörhead
  • Nine Inch Nails
  • The Notorious B.I.G.
  • Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
  • Todd Rundgren
  • Soundgarden
  • T.Rex
  • Thin Lizzy
To be eligible, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.
The public will once again have the opportunity to participate in the induction selection process.
Through January 10, fans can go to Google and search “Vote Rock Hall 2020” or any nominee name plus “vote” to cast a ballot with Google.
They are also able to vote at rockhall.com 

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Nominees

