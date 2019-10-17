CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Megan Thee Stallion Openly Grieves Her Mom In Touching Instagram Post

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

In 2019 rapper Megan Thee Stallion has had nothing but monumental wins from top hits to a successful tour to the campaign of women empowerment through “Hot Girl Summer.” But the Houston based rapper suffered the biggest loss earlier this year when her momager Holly Thomas died from a cancerous brain tumor in March.

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

On Tuesday the rapper posted a loving tribute to her mom, a woman whom many of her successes would not have been possible.

“Damn I miss my mama, all we did was crack jokes all day she is the only person that could make me cry laughing,” she wrote. “I be feeling so lost without her but I try my best to keep my s–t on track how she would.”

 

In the video Megan teases her mom while she stands in a parking lot. From their interaction you can tell their relationship was loving and playful, even in the midst of conducting business.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In an interview with ESSENCE, Meg told the outlet that she credits her mother for her love of music and hip-hop.

“I knew I wanted to be a rapper when I was, like, 5,” Megan said. “My mom was a rapper. I would go to the studio with her, and that definitely showed me I can do this. I wanna do this. I remember my first time ever listening to rappers like Pimp C and Biggie, and being like, ‘All this would sound super cool if a girl was saying it,’ so I gotta go do this.”

In a separate interview with Durtty Daily a month after her mother’s death, she called her mom her Number 1 supporter. And while we all grieve differently, it seems that Meg has used her work ethic to elevate her success and in turn, it’s undeniable that her mom is proud and smiling down on her.

17 Photos Of Rap’s Next Big Star Megan Thee Stallion Because We’re Obsessed

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Photos Of Rap’s Next Big Star Megan Thee Stallion Because We’re Obsessed

Continue reading 17 Photos Of Rap’s Next Big Star Megan Thee Stallion Because We’re Obsessed

17 Photos Of Rap’s Next Big Star Megan Thee Stallion Because We’re Obsessed

[caption id="attachment_3025186" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty[/caption] If you haven’t heard her name by now, you’ve most definitely seen her face. Megan Thee Stallion’s music and freestyles are all over your social media feeds. Her ferocious bars and buxom body has girls pulling up to the nearest gas station to show off their twerking skills. Even Trey Songz tried to shot his shot at the 24-year-old Houston native. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu7J5LnlL1p/ Megan recently lost her mother to brain cancer but she’s keeping her head high despite the melancholy circumstances and seizing her moment. Her latest video Big Ole Freak reached over 1 million views on Youtube we’re almost positive she’s poised to be included on XXL’s Freshman cover (check out her pitch, here). https://www.instagram.com/p/BvS-2dhlHRM/ Needless to say, Megan got next… Keep scrolling for more pics of thee stallion.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Megan Thee Stallion Openly Grieves Her Mom In Touching Instagram Post  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
9 items
Radio One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes Speaks…
 14 hours ago
10.17.19
Kevin Gates “Walls Talking,” EARTHGANG “Up” & More…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Stadium Goods Previews Off-White x Nike Dunk Low…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Twitter Explains Why It Won’t Suspend Orange Menace…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close