Ohio Law taking Effect Requires Cigarette buyers to be 21

The new Ohio law taking effect Thursday raises the minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

There is only 18 states that have made this law a standard, and raised the minimum age to 21. It includes all tobacco products, yes even e-cigarettes. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed this law in July which also applies to rolling papers, filters and other smoking and vaping accessories.

Violations could lead to penalties for both the seller and buyer. State officials say it also will become illegal to give such products to someone under 21. So be mindful of trying to do things for these teens who are not of age.

National statistics have shown Ohio has one of the highest rates of adult smokers at just over 21%.

Courtesy fo 10tv

