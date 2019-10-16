Lizzo Accused of Stealing Truth Hurts, Faces Lawsuit

Lizzo is in the hot seat yet again.
Recently the rising star attempted to trademark a line from her popular song Truth Hurts: I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that bitch.” The attempt was denied, reportedly because of the fact that the phrase had already been trademarked, several months before Lizzo’s attempt.
After being dragged through that, now the pop star is facing more backlash, this time over allegations that she jacked the entire melody for Truth Hurts from another, previously recorded song. And the twist is, the accuser claims that Lizzo actually worked on the song with the person making the allegations.
The Truth about “Truth Hurts” On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called “Healthy” w/ Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman at our studio. “I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch” was taken from “Healthy” and used in “Truth Hurts”. We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of “Healthy” (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in “Truth Hurts”. After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out. We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time. Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this. The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she’d understand. Shout out to the singer Mina Lioness ( @minalioness ) for tweeting “I just did a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch”. A meme of that came up in our writing session & inspired the lyric and melody we wrote together. If Ricky and Lizzo’s team decide to settle this dispute with us, we would like to share some of the proceeds with Mina for her influence on Healthy. The clip below shows a video & photos from the day we wrote “Healthy” along with the comparisons between the two works. All the Love, Justin & Jeremiah Raisen #lizzo #truthhurts #healthy #billboard
