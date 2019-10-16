Lizzo Accused of Stealing Truth Hurts, Faces Lawsuit

Lizzo is in the hot seat yet again.

Recently the rising star attempted to trademark a line from her popular song Truth Hurts: I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that bitch.” The attempt was denied, reportedly because of the fact that the phrase had already been trademarked, several months before Lizzo’s attempt.

After being dragged through that, now the pop star is facing more backlash, this time over allegations that she jacked the entire melody for Truth Hurts from another, previously recorded song. And the twist is, the accuser claims that Lizzo actually worked on the song with the person making the allegations.

