Are Hair Supplements Needed For Hair Growth?

When it comes to promoting healthy hair, there are so many myths and theories about growing textured hair. Some hair mavens will say that time, patience and a solid hair regimen is all you need, while others would say that a healthy diet is the way to go. While there are plenty of ways to grow your hair out, there is one option that continues to be a hot topic: hair supplements.

And we’ve seen them all! From well known hair brands like The Mane Choice and Hairfinity creating their own hair vitamins, it leaves us wondering if these hair supplements actually work?

As someone who uses hair vitamins regularly, I would have to say that they do work, but all brands are not created equal. The truth is, hair supplements comes in handy for anyone looking to grow their hair, it’s all about finding the right brand for you. But like most hair mavens and nutritionists believe, these supplements can help you achieve long tresses, but only in conjunction with a healthy diet.

Many hair supplements contain a variety of vitamins and minerals that nourish your body, specifically your hair cells. “What we eat influences our hair in many ways,” nutrition health coach Maria Marlowe tells Well + Good. “Lacking certain nutrients can slow hair growth, leave it weak and dull, and contribute to both dandruff and hair loss.”

Using hair supplements is a personal choice, but we recommend consulting with your doctor before taking any vitamins. There is always a risk with taking any vitamins so you want to make sue that everything checks out.

DON’T MISS:

Snatch Your Edges Back: 3 Tips For Hair Restoration You Need To Know

Hair Loss Vs Hair Breakage, Our Experts Break It Down

Improve Your Hair, Nails & Skin From The Inside Out

21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week 21 photos Launch gallery 21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week 1. SAINT LAURENT Source:Getty 1 of 21 2. CHRISTIAN DIOR Source:Getty 2 of 21 3. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 3 of 21 4. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 4 of 21 5. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 5 of 21 6. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 6 of 21 7. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 7 of 21 8. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 8 of 21 9. ISSEY MIYAKE Source:Getty 9 of 21 10. ISSEY MIYAKE Source:Getty 10 of 21 11. CELINE Source:Getty 11 of 21 12. CELINE Source:Getty 12 of 21 13. OFF-WHITE Source:Getty 13 of 21 14. OFF-WHITE Source:Getty 14 of 21 15. OFF-WHITE Source:Getty 15 of 21 16. OFF-WHITE Source:Getty 16 of 21 17. VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Source:Getty 17 of 21 18. ELIE SAAB Source:Getty 18 of 21 19. ELIE SAAB Source:Getty 19 of 21 20. ALTUZARRA Source:Getty 20 of 21 21. BALMAIN Source:Getty 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week 21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week If you are looking for a little beauty and hair inspiration, then fashion month is for you. Twice a year, the best in fashion and beauty get together and show off the latest designs, trends, and in beauty looks. The benefit is already knowing what will be in style, in advance, leading you to be a whole season ahead of the game. As the fight for diversity continues in the fashion and beauty industry, we're seeing more natural hair embraced on the runway and more models of all complexions walking. While NYFW remains the most diverse, other fashion weeks are slowly following suit. It's great to see moments when they uplift Black culture and models. This season, we've seen a lot of teeny weeny afro's and short hairstyles embraced on the runway. Paris Fashion Week never disappoints and brings out some great beauty and hair looks. We rounded up our favorite hair and beauty moments from the runway that will help you plan your next look when you want something just a little bit different and definitely in style. Keep on clicking to see our top 21 hair and beauty looks on Black models. Share with us in the comment section which ones are your favorite!

Are Hair Supplements Needed For Hair Growth? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com