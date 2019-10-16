A$AP Rocky Admits He’s A Sex Addict, Allegedly

We all have our personal demons. For A$AP Rocky, that includes an addiction to sex, allegedly.

In the next episode of WE tv’s Untold Stories Of Hip Hop, the Harlem rapper tells host Angie Martinez he’s been a fiend since junior high school.

When Martinez asked him if he was capable of a monogamous relationship, he replied in the affirmative. “Yes, of course…you win some and you lose some. If I won, I’m gonna tell you I won,” said Rocky, before noting he’s been addicted to sex since junior high school.

Hey as long as it’s consensual, it’s all good. Also, never play poker with Angie Martinez.

The episode in question airs Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10pm ET. You can watch the clip in question below.

