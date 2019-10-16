Google Showed Off Pixel 4 & Other New Devices During ‘Made By Google’ Event

Google didn’t let leaks ahead of its Pixel 4 hardware event steal its thunder. Yesterday (oct.15), the tech giant unveiled its worst-kept secret, the Gooogle Pixel 4/4XL. The company also had a few tricks up its sleeves, showing off new devices that sport some very intriguing new features.

Google Pixel 4/4XL

Right out the gate, Google revealed the latest version of its flagship smartphone will be coming to all major US carriers. When the Pixel first arrived, you had to buy through the phone through Verizon if you wanted the phone directly from a US carrier. We are happy that it is no longer the case. As far as what’s new with the Pixel4/4XL, like all of the other latest smartphones, both phones sports multiple cameras.

Both the 4 and 4XL come with a 12.2-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera and a 16-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera. The selfie camera in the front is 8-megapixel. Google boasts that the new telephoto camera will deliver “Super Res Zoom” thanks to the Pixel 4 using a combination of the optical zoom. As far as video is concerned, the Pixel 4 records 4K video at up to 30 frames per second and also at 1080p at 120fps.

Another new feature coming to the Pixel 4/4XL is Gesture Controls and a much faster Face Unlock thanks to a new “Radar” sensor in the phone. Pixel 4/4XL users will be able to control the device just by waving their hands. You will be able to either answer or send calls to voicemail and change songs with a flick of your wrist. Based on the demonstration in the video, it looks like it works very well.

Google Assistant is also getting a facelift with a new “fresh look” on Pixel 4. With the command of your voice, you can now set a time limit for how long you want your activity data to remain on your Google account. You can also instruct your virtual assistant to delete it.

The Recorder App also is getting a beneficial update that journalists and students will appreciate. Not only will you be able to record, but it will also transcribe for you at the same time. It will also feature a built-in search tool that will allow you to jump to important parts of your transcription.

Google Buds

The previous version of the Google Buds was nothing to rave about. The new Google Buds are truly wireless, boast an improved fit, five-hour battery life, built-in assistant, and a stronger Bluetooth connection. Google promises it will allow for long-range use. In the video showing them off, they also made sure to display the bud’s ability to translate languages in real-time. Unfortunately, the new Google Buds are not dropping till next year, when they do, they will start at $179.

Pixelbook Go

Leaks already hinted at Google dropping a new less expensive Chromebook, yesterday the tech company confirmed those speculations with the announcement of the Pixelbook Go. The new laptop is $350 cheaper than its predecessor, starting at $649. With an affordable price comes the omissions of certain features like the ability to flip it into a tablet mode.

Google Stadia Launch Date Confirmed

Google shook up the video game with its gaming subscription service, Stadia. We knew it was arriving this year but didn’t have an exact date to mark on our calendars. Yesterday, Google announced that Stadia officially launches on November 19 and that at launch, you will be able to but Stadia’s Founder’s Edition. You can still pre-order that same edition for $129.99 as well as controllers here.

Google Nest Mini & Nest WiFi

Last but certainly not least, the new Google Nest Mini and Next WiFi. The new Nest Mini comes with a wall mount, a new speaker the provided improved sound with “twice-as-strong bass.” It also has three microphones that will allow it to hear its owner’s commands in loud environments. Under the hood, it has a faster processor and improved software for much better performance. The device is environmentally conscious and has a top made from plastic bottles and a body made from 35 percent recycled plastic. The Google Nest Mini comes in four colors and will cost $49 when it drops on October 22.

Google hasn’t dropped an original WiFi router in 3 years, so the updated Google Nest WiFi should be a welcomed addition. The Nest WiFi is a base router that comes with companion extenders called points. Google states each Point comes with a speaker and microphones, which also makes them Googe Homes. With the Nest WiFi, you will be able to set up WiFi groups, schedule your kid’s internet use and blacklist websites.

One Google Nest WiFi and one Point will cost $269 and provides a signal for up to 3,8000 square feet. You can also purchase a three-pack for $349 and individual Points for $149 each. You can watch the entire event in the video below.

—

Photo: Drew Angerer/JOHANNES EISELE/Getty

Google Showed Off Pixel 4 & Other New Devices During ‘Made By Google’ Event was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 18 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: