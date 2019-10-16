CLOSE
Felicity Huffman Reports to Prison!

76th Annual Golden Globe awards

A California state prison got a new inmate yesterday. Actress Felicity Huffman turned herself into the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California to begin her 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

According to People.com, Huffman is in a minimum-security prison located in Alameda County. After her short prison stint, she will still have to pay a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release. Reports say she was only allowed to bring in a bible and one piece of jewelry valued under $100. She will also have a job in the kitchen to help her past the time.

