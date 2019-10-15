Handling Business: Lauren London Granted Guardianship Over The Estate of Her & Nipsey Hussle’s Son

Lauren London Has Been Officially Granted Guardianship of the Estate of Her Son With Nipsey Hussle

Once someone passes, you hope that the family and friends surrounding them would come together to properly handle everything in a way that’s respectful toward all parties. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case, and wasn’t the case for Nipsey Hussle‘s family, either.

Following the legend’s horrific murder earlier this year, his family organized an absolutely unforgettable memorial service at The Staples Center. There, it seemed like Nipsey’s children were more than safe in the arms of his longtime love Lauren London and his sister, Samantha–but the mother of his firstborn, Emani, was also in the picture.

Following the funeral and the world beginning to mourn, news started to circulate that there were some custody issues surrounding Nipsey’s daughter with Tanisha Asghedom. Before his passing, Hussle’s daughter was living with him and Lauren–which is what drove his siblings, Samantha and Blacc Sam, to file for joint custody of Emani in Nipsey’s absence.

This led to some battles in court that are still ongoing between Tanisha and the family, but luckily, things for Nipsey’s youngest Kross seemed to be cut and dry with his mom Lauren London. Now, it’s official that London will be legally managing the future finances of her 3-year-old son, who is set to inherit $1 million from his late father.

According to reports from TMZ, Lauren was granted guardianship over the estate of Kross Ermias Asghedom—her only child with the rapper and philanthropist. The outlet points out that the 34-year-old actress had filed for guardianship over the estate back in July, nearly four months after the father of her child was fatally shot in Los Angeles.

London previously told the court she will be in charge of raising the child, and wanted to ensure that his seven-figure inheritance was handled properly. She argued that the best way she could do this is by being involved in all legal matters involving Nipsey’s estate, which is administered by his brother Blacc Sam.

After all of the trouble surrounding Emani’s guardianship, it’s nice to see something stable for Kross (and hopefully for Emani once everything gets ironed out). Kross just celebrated his 3rd birthday back in August.

Written By: rebecahjacobs Posted 3 hours ago

