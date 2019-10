Even behind bars, Kodak Black can’t escape drama.

The rapper has been asked to $90K for shows that he missed back in 2017.

Arizona promoter Nicholas Fitts filed the complaint against Kodak a few days after the rapper was arrested back in May.

Kodak Black Ordered to Pay $90K for Missed Shows

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 23 hours ago

