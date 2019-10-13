DMX Returns To Rehab

(AllHipHop News) DMX is back in rehab.

The embattled rapper made the startling announcement on his Instagram account after several odd moves, most notably missing a Def Jam 35th Anniversary Concert. ‘

“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.speculation that he had returned to using some substance.”

DMX has long battled substance abuse and has been very honest about it. The rapper nor his team made it public exactly what he was battling.

The Yonkers-born artists started smoking crack cocaine at 14 years old, when he was given a marijuana cigarette laced with crack. He also reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder.

