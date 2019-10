Corey Holcomb sits down with Donjuanfasho.

They discuss Find out what Corey said about Oprah’s feet, Tyler Perry is super cool, and Coreys thoughts on Trump!

Make sure you check out his show this weekend at the Liberty Funny Bone.

Check out the interview below!

Donjuanfasho & Corey Holcomb Interview was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: