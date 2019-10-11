Da Baby Was A No Show

DaBaby is firing back at the promoters who sued him for bailing on a show. He is now suing them because he never took the stages due to a lack of security.

DaBaby will be suing Nothing To Something ENTertainment for breach of contract because of a scheduled gig back in May at Centro Night Club in Lawrence, MA. In the documents, DaBaby claims the contract he signed with the promoter promised him two security guards at the club, but the rapper says they failed to deliver the night of. DaBaby says the lack of security is the reason he didn’t perform.

Originally the promoters sued DaBaby back in July for not doing the gig, claiming it paid DaBaby upfront in cash to promote the performance, but he dipped once it was time to perform. On the same night that DaBaby was supposed to perform at the night club, his security guard beat somebody up right outside of the venue. The man who got beat up by DaBaby’s posse, fellow rapper Don Trag, has plans on suing DaBaby. In the new docs, DaBaby claims his contract with NTS requires them to cover him for any damages relating to the lawsuit.

Written By: Incognito Posted 13 hours ago

