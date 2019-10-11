CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

Kevin Hart Discusses His Car Accident

 

Kevin Hart is finally speaking out about what really happened during his car accident.

On Sep. 1, the 40-year-old actor, comedian, and father of three suffered major back injuries in a crash in Los Angeles. Hart, who was sitting in the passenger seat in the vehicle, was hospitalized for 10 days before being discharged to go through physical therapy.

A statement has been released through his attorney and obtained by E!  In the statement, Hart wished a speedy recovery for the other two individuals, 28-year-old Jared Black, and 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, who was also involved in the crash.  “I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” he shared.

Several weeks ago, after Hart was released from the hospital, the star’s wife Eniko Hart gave a good update about the actor’s condition.

Kevin Hart Discusses His Car Accident  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Wale “BMG,” Tech N9ne ft. Krizz Kaliko “You…
 1 day ago
10.11.19
15 items
Clown Wars: Habitual Culture Vulture YesJulz Gets Sonned…
 1 day ago
10.11.19
7 items
Reebok Dropping Question Mid Double Cross, Announces Allen…
 1 day ago
10.11.19
The Beef Between The NBA & China, Explained
 1 day ago
10.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close