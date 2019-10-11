CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Amber Rose Welcomes Her Second Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Amber Rose is officially a “Muva” of two boys! This week she welcomed her second child, but first with her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards. His name is Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

SEE ALSO: Amber Rose Admits That She Allows Her 5-Year-Old Son To Curse

AE first announced the birth of their newborn boy on Instagram: “Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now ❤ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar ❤,” he wrote.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

 

The couple shared news that they were expecting a baby boy back in April.

 

Congrats to the parents on their new edition!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Amber Rose Welcomes Her Second Baby Boy [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Wale “BMG,” Tech N9ne ft. Krizz Kaliko “You…
 16 hours ago
10.11.19
15 items
Clown Wars: Habitual Culture Vulture YesJulz Gets Sonned…
 17 hours ago
10.11.19
7 items
Reebok Dropping Question Mid Double Cross, Announces Allen…
 18 hours ago
10.11.19
The Beef Between The NBA & China, Explained
 20 hours ago
10.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close