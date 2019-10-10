Kevin Is Not Letting His Car Accident Interfere With His Coins!

Kevin Hart is returning to his renowned “Hustle Hart” mode after his terrible fender bender – however he’s not racing into anything extreme – like full activity scenes – at this time.

Sources associated with Kevin tell TMZ … he’s accounted for to work this week to advance the up and coming ‘Jumanji’ spin-off in another showcasing effort, which unmistakably required his essence since he’s not even close to 100 percent yet.

Ever the trooper, however, we’re advised Kevin is focused on satisfying his duties as well as can be expected. For instance, our sources state Kevin completed 2 hours of shoots on set Monday, an additional 2 hours Tuesday, and will be back for another couple on Thursday.

We’re told Kevin has not been in full outfit for these shoots and he’s not strolling much for them either – enduring the majority of the day – despite the fact that he can stroll without anyone else nowadays.

Every other person on set – including The Rock, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, and others – have been doing entire days themselves. Obviously, they’re not recouping from a close lethal wreck.

Kevin’s out of the clinic and back home, where he’s been getting outpatient care since late September. He has a physical advisor who stops by to work with him, and he’s been moving back to full wellbeing with endorsed works out.