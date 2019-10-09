CLOSE
BET Hip Hop Awards Winners

The winners list

Best Hip-Hop Video: Cardi B – “Money” – *WINNER

Hot Ticket Performer: Megan Thee Stallion – *WINNER

Album of the Year: Travis Scott – “Astroworld” – *WINNER

Video Director of the Year: Travis Scott – *WINNER

Lyricist of the Year: J. Cole – *WINNER

MVP of the Year: Nipsey Hussle – *WINNER

Producer of the Year: DJ Khaled – *WINNER

Best Collab, Duo or Group: Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – *WINNER

Single of the Year: “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – *WINNER

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: DaBaby – *WINNER

Best Mixtape: Megan Thee Stallion – “Fever” – *WINNER

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse: J. Cole – “A Lot” (21 Savage Feat. J Cole) – *WINNER

Impact Track: J. Cole – “Middle Child” – *WINNER

DJ of the Year: Mustard – *WINNER

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style): Cardi B – *WINNER

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App: Complex – *WINNER

Hustler of the Year: Jay-Z – *WINNER

Best International Flow: Sarkodie (Ghana) – *WINNER

 

