BET Hip Hop Awards Winners

The winners list
Best Hip-Hop Video: Cardi B – “Money” – *WINNER
Hot Ticket Performer: Megan Thee Stallion – *WINNER
Album of the Year: Travis Scott – “Astroworld” – *WINNER
Video Director of the Year: Travis Scott – *WINNER
Lyricist of the Year: J. Cole – *WINNER
MVP of the Year: Nipsey Hussle – *WINNER
Producer of the Year: DJ Khaled – *WINNER
Best Collab, Duo or Group: Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – *WINNER
Single of the Year: “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – *WINNER
Best New Hip-Hop Artist: DaBaby – *WINNER
Best Mixtape: Megan Thee Stallion – “Fever” – *WINNER
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse: J. Cole – “A Lot” (21 Savage Feat. J Cole) – *WINNER
Impact Track: J. Cole – “Middle Child” – *WINNER
DJ of the Year: Mustard – *WINNER
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style): Cardi B – *WINNER
Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App: Complex – *WINNER
Hustler of the Year: Jay-Z – *WINNER
Best International Flow: Sarkodie (Ghana) – *WINNER
