Forest Park mother asking for help to find missing son

A mother in Forest Park is asking for the public’s help in finding her son, who has been missing for just over seven months.

Andre Miles, 38, was last seen on 2nd Street in Hamilton around Feb. 22 when he left his group home.

His family says he suffers from schizophrenia and is off his medication.

It’s been so long since he’d last been seen that his mother, Rita Burns, is beginning to think the worst.

“I love him with every bit of my soul. Wherever he is, that’s my heart,” she said.

She says her son is a very nice person and trusts people. She is worried someone might try and take advantage of his mental state.

“If he is in the land of the living he is going to get in trouble with his big brother. But mom is going to give him a big hug and fix him,” Burns said.

The Hamilton Police Department said, “It’s an open investigation and we are are still looking for Mr. Miles.”

Police are not sure if he is still in the area, but his information has been entered into a national database.

Burns says on one level she thinks the worst, but she is still holding on to hope.

“I have to hope he is still with us. I have to. I will until I close my eyes for the last time. I will keep looking for my child,” she said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Hamilton Police Department at (513) 868-5811.

Posted 11 hours ago

