Former Ohio Television Personality Mike Davis Indicted in Child Pornography Case

Former 10tv meteorologist Mike Davis has been indicted on four felony counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. Davis was arrested on September 5th after a tip was made to local authorities.
Since his initial arrest authorities have gone over the evidence and have now officially charged Davis with four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. According to reports, Davis was downloading and emailing several images to himself containing child pornography. Images were found on personal computers, laptops, and tablets and in his home after a search warrant was issued.
According to 10TV, “The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Yahoo! Inc. account associated with Davis’ email address had downloaded a significant amount of suspected child pornography.”
Authorities decided to indict Davis on the most egregious images that were found.
Davis was a meteorologist in Central Ohio with WBNS 10TV for 31 years.
