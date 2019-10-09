Cyn Santana Says She Had To Dump Joe Budden To Protect Her Mental Health

Cyn Santana has been single since the spring, when rumors first surfaced that she and fellow Love and Hip Hop New York co-star Joe Budden called it quits after dating since 2016. Months later, she said she’s ready to date again.

“I like being wined and dined,” she said when talking about what she wants in a man with Tiffany “New York” Pollard on her Brunch with Tiffany show. “I love talking. I love getting into people. I’m a foodie, you’ve got to feed me. That’s happening.”

The news that Cyn was looking to get back out there was literal news to New York, who asked her about being in a high-profile relationship with Joe, which she clarified to a shocked New York that she was no longer in. When New York asked her if it was a “little bit of a separation,” she “It’s not a little bit.”

“Cyn Santana is single,” she said. “It didn’t work out and this is it.”

SEE ALSO: Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Call It Quits

She also made it clear for the first time that the breakup wasn’t a mutual decision. The 26-year-old reality TV personality dumped her 39-year-old partner and father of her son Lexington in an effort to protect herself.

“We didn’t decide on anything. I did what was best for my mental health, my peace and for me and my son, you know what I mean? It was a decision that I had to make on my own. This wasn’t a unison thing,” she said. “How can I keep this very sweet? Basically, let’s just say that I’m probably the happiest I’ve ever been and that was probably the best decision that I’ve made in my entire life. In the 26 years I have of living on this earth, the best decision I made was leaving that relationship. And my son and I are amazing.”

Cyn has spoken about struggling with depression in the past, which Joe hadn’t been the most supportive about. She told him on LHHNY that he was “dismissive as f–k” about her feelings. It’s likely that issue, as well as their sexual incompatibility at times, led her to feel like it might be best to move on.

SEE ALSO: Joe Budden Implies Cyn Santana Won’t Let Him See Their Child: “I Miss My Son So Much”

When it initially came out that Cyn and Joe may be on the outs, Joe denied it on his popular podcast.

“We didn’t break up. There’s been no breakup,” he said at the time. “Now, words are important. So what does that mean? What that means is neither one of us said it’s over.”

He said instead that they “haven’t spoken in a little while” and that he “didn’t take it no way when she moved all her s–t out of the house.”

In a cryptic tweet in response to a fan question about breakups around that time, Cyn made it clear that it doesn’t take two to end a relationship.

“Actions speak louder than words,” she said. “People have months broken up and don’t even know it. But God reveals all truths.”

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Cyn Santana Says She Had To Dump Joe Budden To Protect Her Mental Health was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: