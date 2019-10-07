CLOSE
Shooting in Over The Rhine Leaves One Dead

Cincinnati Police are looking for two men that shot and killed a man in broad daylight, yesterday.

Authorities told WCPO that they found a man, unconscious with gun shot wounds, at the corner of Vine and Benton Street in Over the Rhine. He was taken to UC Medical center, where he later died.

No suspects of this shooting are currently under custody by the police. If anyone has any leads or information about this shooting, they should call crime stoppers.

