Tracie Hunter has been released from jail.

She served two months of a six-month sentence. Sheriff Jim Neil said Hunter was eligible for a three-for-one credit because she ministered to other women while serving her sentence. (WKRC)

Cincinnati: Tracie Hunter Released From Jail!!! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 6 hours ago

