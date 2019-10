If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Today’s guest: Kevin Aldrige

Today’s main topics: Forgiveness regarding the Amber Guyger case, Tracie Hunter’s release this Saturday, Trump and impeachment and the West End housing

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 12 hours ago

