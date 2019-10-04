CLOSE
Incognito
HomeIncognito

Kevin Hart Postpones Lawsuit

Kevin Hart

Adriana M. Barraza-WENN

 

Kevin Hart asked the judge to push back the start of the trial, in his battle with Stand Up Digital.  The trial was scheduled to begin on September 9th, along with a hearing this Friday. Hart requested the court take the trial off the calendar. Stand Up Digital did not object and they will hold a conference on October 1st, to update the judge on the status of the case. The judge granted the motion and postponed the trial until a later date. Now, earlier this month Hart and two others were involved in a car crash in Calabasas, California.  Hart and the driver, Jared Black, sustained “major back injuries” and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, the report states.

Kevin Hart Postpones Lawsuit  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
10 items
THE ULTIMATE DIVA: 10 Reasons We Love Diahann…
 4 hours ago
10.04.19
Vado ft. Jim Jones “Jeff Hamilton,” Lil Durk…
 19 hours ago
10.04.19
Whew Chile The Receipts: Twitter Seems To Think…
 22 hours ago
10.04.19
Clear It Up Then: Chingy Denies Dating Tiffany…
 1 day ago
10.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close