Traces Ellis Ross Says Sex Is One Way To Clear Skin

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross just shared a no-makeup selfie video in which she looked radiant, and kindly decided to drop some knowledge on her followers, too. Tracee Ellis Ross has been serving hair and skin goals for basically her whole career.

Try not to get excessively diverted by her gleaming complexion that you miss her primary concerns, despite the fact that her skin is truly amazing. This is most likely a decent time to advise you that Tracee is 46, btw. Thankfully, the actress spreads out her best tips for challenging maturing

The actress took to Instagram to share her secret for her youthful glow or as she called it the “five commandments.”

“One, giggle as much as possible. Two, gotta get your sleep. People say sleep when you’re dead, I don’t agree. Sleep when you’re tired,” Ross insists. “That’s what you do if you can.”

The “Girlfriends” actress continued, “Three, drink so much water. Like seriously. Hydrate, hydrate hydrate! Four, have as much sex as possible. Sorry Mom but it’s true! Brings out the best in your skin.” Ross then added the quick caption, “consensual, connected, yummy, good & safe sex. Not just any sex.”

Wrapping up her commandments, Ross urged her followers to “Love with a full and open heart! You’ll stay young forever I swear.”

In other Tracee Ellis Ross related news, she recently launched her very own natural hair care line, Pattern, meant “specifically for curly, coily and tight textured hair.⁠”

The 46-year-old actress bared all in a promotional shoot for the line for the brand explaining the line “is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making (I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008) and 2 years of working with chemists,” revealing that she “tried 74 different samples” before deciding on the 7 final products.