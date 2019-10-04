Mac Miller’s Killers Sentenced

Three men were arrested during the investigation of Mac Miller’s Death.

Miller died because of a drug overdose last year, and we now know the name of the drugs that killed him. A grand jury indictment accused the men of distributing cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that actually caused the death.

The killers include: Cameron Pettit, 28, of West Hollywood, California; Stephen Walter, 46, of Los Angeles; and Ryan Reavis, 36, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, were previously charged with drug-related offenses.

The men face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and the potential for life without parole if convicted of any of the charges related to Miller’s death.

All have been arrested in recent weeks and remain in custody, and none of them have made a plea deal as of now.