Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Testimony Put Away More Of His Former Associates

It seems like Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s lips has put as many people behind bars as they’ve put songs on the Billboard charts. Probably more actually.

Page Six is reporting that thanks to the testimony from the pint sized rap troll turned government informant a jury panel took 10 hours to find Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack guilty of a racketeering conspiracy charge with Ellison also biting the bullet on kidnapping charges as the court wasn’t buying his “Jussie Smollett” defense.

The only break the two men got were avoiding weapons charges in the mixed verdict.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s snitching ways took the Hip-Hop world by storm as the “Gummo” rapper’s cooperation not only led to him outing other rappers as gang members but also inspired a gang of memes clowning Tekashi for having the loosest of lips. But if you thought he was the first person to become an informant for the government in this case, think again.

The eight-day trial also included testimony from the entertainer’s driver, Jorge Rivera, who had secretly been spying on the gang and had his car outfitted with cameras that captured the rapper napping.

Jurors watched the horrifying video, in which Tekashi begs for his life before he’s directed out of the car at gunpoint.

He testified he was robbed of all his bling, including a diamond-encrusted My Little Pony chain, and dumped in rival gang territory after Ellison and another man beat him up and debated killing him.

Was this kid even alive when My Little Pony was on TV?!

Either way Hip-Hop’s “Henry Hill” seems like all his dime dropping is adding up to him avoiding a decades long sentence for his own role in putting out a hit on the cousin of rival rapper, Chief Keef, and might see the light of day as soon as 2020.

Ellison meanwhile faces life in prison when he’s handed down his sentence on February 26 and Mack could spend up to 20 years locked up when his time comes on February 19.

Posted October 4, 2019

