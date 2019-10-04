Cincinnati: Local Firefighters Honored In Ceremony

Local firefighters who died last year were honored yesterday during a ceremony. Our very own DJ Vader was in attendance. Let’s continue to pray for the families affected by this.

Via: WKRC

Local firefighters who died in the past year were honored Thursday.

A ceremony was held at the Greater Cincinnati Firefighters Memorial Park. The names of 48 firefighters were read aloud and added to the Last Roll Call for 2019. None of the 48 died in the line of duty.

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 6 hours ago

