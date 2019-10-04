CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Local Firefighters Honored In Ceremony

Local firefighters who died last year were honored yesterday during a ceremony. Our very own DJ Vader was in attendance. Let’s continue to pray for the families affected by this.

Via: WKRC

Local firefighters who died in the past year were honored Thursday.

A ceremony was held at the Greater Cincinnati Firefighters Memorial Park. The names of 48 firefighters were read aloud and added to the Last Roll Call for 2019. None of the 48 died in the line of duty.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Cincinnati: Local Firefighters Honored In Ceremony  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Vado ft. Jim Jones “Jeff Hamilton,” Lil Durk…
 14 hours ago
10.04.19
Whew Chile The Receipts: Twitter Seems To Think…
 17 hours ago
10.04.19
Clear It Up Then: Chingy Denies Dating Tiffany…
 22 hours ago
10.04.19
Investigation Finds Fox Studios At Fault For Death…
 22 hours ago
10.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close